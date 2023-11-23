Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2023) - Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental Altus" or "the Company") announces its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For complete details please refer to the Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, which can be found on the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) or the Company's website (www.elementalaltus.com).

Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental Altus, commented:

"The third quarter of 2023 has seen the announcement of three new royalty acquisitions alongside the creation of nine gold royalties through the sale of our in-house generated projects in Egypt, Mali and Ethiopia. The Cactus copper royalty acquisition in the USA adds a high-quality long-life asset to the portfolio that fits well into our development portfolio, while the increase to the Caserones copper royalty in Chile is in line with our strategy to maintain our exposure to high-quality producing assets. The announced transactions on the royalty generation front give us substantial upside through a combination of cash payments and continuing equity exposure with our partners Allied Gold, In2Metals and ANS Exploration.

In terms of continued revenue growth, we expect our Bonikro gold royalty in Côte d'Ivoire to materially ramp up in the coming quarters and represent the majority of production for the mine in the coming years. The Diba gold royalty is expected to be fast-tracked into production at the adjacent Sadiola mine in H1 2024 by Allied Gold and likewise represent a material new source of royalty revenue. The combination of increasing royalty revenue in 2024 alongside reduced G&A and generative expenditure should put the Company in a very strong position to continue to take advantage of accretive royalty acquisition opportunities going forward."

Year to September 30, 2023 Highlights:

Record Revenue of US$7.8 million (increase of 10% vs 2022) and Adjusted Revenue of US$12.2 million (increase of 58% vs 2022), inclusive of Caserones royalty revenue

Record Gold Equivalent Ounces (" GEOs ") of 6,187oz (increase of 47% vs 2022)

") of 6,187oz (increase of 47% vs 2022) Record Adjusted EBITDA of US$7.8 million (increase of 41% vs 2022)

Q3 2023 Highlights:

Revenue of US$2.4 million and Adjusted Revenue of US$3.7 million, inclusive of Caserones royalty revenue

GEOs of 1,886oz

Adjusted EBITDA of US$2.2 million

US$2.0 million Cash from Operations plus distributions from associates, inclusive of Caserones royalty revenue

Royalty Portfolio Highlights and Key Developments:

The Company announced the acquisition of a 0.68% Net Smelter Return (" NSR ") royalty on the Cactus Copper Project, which is 100% owned by Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc (" ASCU ") and a 0.5% gross revenue royalty on the Nyanga Copper-Nickel Project in Gabon, which is 100% owned by Armada Metals Limited from RCF Opportunities Fund L.P.

") royalty on the Cactus Copper Project, which is 100% owned by Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc (" ") and a 0.5% gross revenue royalty on the Nyanga Copper-Nickel Project in Gabon, which is 100% owned by Armada Metals Limited from RCF Opportunities Fund L.P. During the Quarter, the Company increased its existing NSR royalty on the operating Caserones mine from private third-party vendors. The Company's total effective NSR interest is now 0.473%

The Company announced the sale of the Diba and Lakanfla gold projects in western Mali to Allied Gold ML Corp (" Allied "). The projects are contiguous with the Sadiola Large Scale Gold Mining licence that is owned and operated by Allied and the Company is expecting near term royalty revenue. The consideration for the sale was an uncapped 3.0% NSR royalty on the first 226,000 ounces of gold produced from a defined deposit and 2.0% NSR on all future production in excess of 226,000 ounces. A cash payment of US$1 million was also paid on closing and up to US$5 million in cash is payable in deferred production based milestones

"). The projects are contiguous with the Sadiola Large Scale Gold Mining licence that is owned and operated by Allied and the Company is expecting near term royalty revenue. The consideration for the sale was an uncapped 3.0% NSR royalty on the first 226,000 ounces of gold produced from a defined deposit and 2.0% NSR on all future production in excess of 226,000 ounces. A cash payment of US$1 million was also paid on closing and up to US$5 million in cash is payable in deferred production based milestones The Company completed the sale of an 80.1% interest in Akh Gold to In2Metals Explorer S.à r.l. in return for upfront and deferred cash, a US$10 million expenditure commitment and a 1.5% NSR royalty on its Egyptian exploration licences

The Company agreed the sale of its Daro and Zager licences in Ethiopia to Canadian incorporated ANS Exploration Corp for US$0.2 million cash over 5 quarters, up to US$1 million in milestone payments, 2.5% NSR royalties with a 5 year buy-back option on up to 1% of the royalties for US$1.5 million each, and a retained equity interest

Operating Asset Highlights

The following table summarizes the Company's revenue from royalty interests during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Adjusted revenue also includes accrued royalty revenue from equity investments for the same periods (see Non-IFRS Measures).

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2023

$'000 2022

$'000 2023

$'000 2022

$'000 Revenue from royalties Amancaya 159 224 608 722 Ballarat - 147 214 147 Bonikro 290 32 556 32 Karlawinda 1,019 948 3,459 3,309 Kwale - 44 - 250 Mercedes 178 137 610 137 Mulgarrie 8 - 22 - Mount Pleasant 36 51 224 257 SKO 51 35 202 35 Wahgnion 637 494 1,889 1,500 Total revenue 2,378 2,789 7,784 7,066 Royalty revenue from equity investments Caserones 1,274 656 4,422 656 Adjusted revenue1 3,652 3,445 12,206 7,722

The following table summarizes the Company's GEOs from royalty interests during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2023

GEO 2022

GEO 2023

GEO 2022

GEO Amancaya 82 130 307 395 Ballarat - 85 108 85 Bonikro 150 18 284 18 Karlawinda 526 548 1,753 1,812 Kwale - 25 - 135 Mercedes 92 79 309 79 Mulgarrie 4 - 11 - Mount Pleasant 18 29 113 140 SKO 26 20 102 20 Wahgnion 329 286 958 822 Ming - 327 - 327 Caserones 658 380 2,241 380 Total GEOs1 1,886 1,927 6,187 4,213



(1) See Non-IFRS Measures.

At current gold prices, Elemental Altus expects to receive Adjusted Revenue for 2023 of US$16.1 million to US$17.7 million, approximately in line with previous Adjusted Revenue guidance of US$16.2 million to US$18.4 million. This equates to approximately 8,200 to 9,000 GEOs, a decrease from the previous guidance of 9,000 to 10,200 GEOs due to lower copper prices relative to gold, a slower than expected ramp up from the Company's royalty at Bonikro that is expected to contribute materially in 2024, and revised guidance from the Company's operators at Ballarat, Mercedes and Amancaya.

Additionally, Elemental received US$1 million during the Quarter through the transaction with In2Metals in Egypt and subsequent to the Quarter received US$1 million from the sale of the Diba project. Additional milestone payments are expected in 2024.

Quarterly changes to revenue received by Elemental Altus are driven primarily by fluctuations in production at the underlying mines, the timing of sales, changes in the price of commodities and assets being advanced to production.

Karlawinda Gold Mine, Australia

The Company owns a 2% NSR royalty on the Karlawinda Gold Project

Q3 2023 gold production from Karlawinda was 29,700 ounces (Q2 2023: 28,859 ounces) in line with their FY-2024 guidance range of 115,000 - 125,000 ounces

On July 27, 2023, Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) (" Capricorn ") declared an updated JORC 2012 compliant Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource update featuring an initial Resource for Karlawinda Gold Project East (" KGP East "), including an Indicated Resource of 1.3Mt @ 0.8g/t Au for 33koz of contained gold. While not yet material, the Resource area includes the Berwick and Muirfield deposits, which are entirely covered by Elemental Altus' royalty, and is evidence of further satellite Resources proximal to the existing Karlawinda processing plant. Capricorn notes that drilling in late 2023 is planned with the aim of bringing KGP East into Reserves as a satellite pit

") declared an updated JORC 2012 compliant Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource update featuring an initial Resource for Karlawinda Gold Project East (" "), including an Indicated Resource of 1.3Mt @ 0.8g/t Au for 33koz of contained gold. While not yet material, the Resource area includes the Berwick and Muirfield deposits, which are entirely covered by Elemental Altus' royalty, and is evidence of further satellite Resources proximal to the existing Karlawinda processing plant. Capricorn notes that drilling in late 2023 is planned with the aim of bringing KGP East into Reserves as a satellite pit In the same update, Capricorn announced their plans to commence a follow-up aircore drill program at the Vedas prospect, wholly covered by Elemental Altus' royalty. The results from the planned drilling and previously outlined drilling during the June quarter are expected to form part of an initial Resource on the prospect in due course

Caserones Copper Mine, Chile

The Company owns a 0.473% NSR royalty on Caserones

The Company accrued adjusted royalty revenue of $1.27 million (before tax) using an estimate from Lundin Mining Corp's (TSX:LUN) (" Lundin Mining ") published production and received a dividend of US$1.1 million relating to Q2 2023 sales

") published production and received a dividend of US$1.1 million relating to Q2 2023 sales Subsequent to the period end, Lundin Mining announced an increase in 2023 guidance for Caserones to 65,000-69,000t of copper, reflecting strong performance during the year. Lundin Mining also announced that an initial 10,000m drilling program had begun at Caserones, the largest since the commercial production began in 2013. The drill program is set to target multiple near-mine and regional targets within the 170km2 license area, with all priority drill targets within Elemental Altus' royalty area

Wahgnion Gold Mine, Burkina Faso

The Company owns a 1% NSR royalty on Wahgnion

Q3 2023 gold sales were 35,063 ounces (Q2 2023: 31,455 ounces)

Production is expected to be weighted towards the second half of the year as an increasing proportion of ore is sourced from the higher-grade Samavogo and Stinger pits

The strip ratio was expected to reduce over the course of 2023 alongside this transition

Bonikro Gold Mine, Cote d'Ivoire

The Company owns an NSR royalty on a portion of Allied Gold Corp's (TSX:AAUC) open pit Bonikro gold mine called Pushback 5. At a gold price above $1,450, the NSR royalty is at an effective rate of 2.25%

Mining volumes are continuing to increase from Pushback 5 as it becomes the mainstay of production at Bonikro going forwards and the Company expects a materially increased revenue contribution over the coming months

Cactus Copper Project, USA

During the quarter, the Company acquired a 0.68% NSR royalty which covers the majority of the combined Cactus project area and Resource

On October 16, 2023, ASCU announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Cactus, including: Measured and Indicated Resource of 445.7 million short tons at a grade of 0.589% total copper (" CuT ") for 5.17 billion pounds of copper Inferred Resource of 223.8 million short tons at a grade of 0.472% CuT for 2.21 billion pounds of copper

ASCU confirmed that the updated Resource will be used to support the upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") which remains on track and on budget for release Q1 2024. The PFS is expected to outline a 30-year operation targeting average production of 45-50 thousand short tons of copper per year

About Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Elemental Altus is a cash generating precious metals royalty company with 10 producing royalties and a diversified portfolio of pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company is focused on acquiring uncapped royalties and streams over producing, or near-producing, mines operated by established counterparties, as well as generating royalties on new discoveries. The vision of Elemental Altus is to build a global gold royalty company, offering investors superior exposure to gold with reduced risk and a strong growth profile.

