Scientists in China have designed a kesterite-kesterite solar cell with an optimized structure that may potentially achieve efficiencies nearing those of crystalline silicon PV devices. They improved the performance of the two subcells by adjusting band alignment at interfaces, selecting proper buffer layers, and adding a double layer to both devices.Scientists from the Dalian University of Technology in China have designed a tandem solar cell based on two PV devices both relying on kesterite (CZTSSe). "Through our simulation, we improved the performance of the two cells by adjusting band alignment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...