Solar manufacturer REC blames high electricity prices for the recent closure of two Nordic polysilicon production facilities.Singapore-based PV module manufacturer REC Group this week closed its polysilicon production activities in Kristiansand and Porsgrunn, Norway. "We have reached the point where it is unfortunately not possible to make the production of high-purity silicon in Norway viable," REC's CEO, Jan Enno Bicker, said in a press release distributed among Norwegian media. "We compete with Chinese companies that have an electricity price of NOK 0.40 ($0.037) per kWh. Right now, we are ...

