American Pacific Mining Corp.: American Pacific Provides Corporate Update Including Appointment of Independent Director, Recognition for Industry Awards and Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / OTCQX: USGDF / FWB: 1QC1) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ali Hakimzadeh as an independent director of the Company.



As the Managing Partner of Sequoia Partners Inc., a capital markets advisory and merchant banking boutique, Mr. Hakimzadeh has over 25 years of experience in the corporate financial services industry, collaborating and leading multiple transactions across North America. Mr. Hakimzadeh holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, as well as a B.Sc. from the University of British Columbia and an MBA and M.Aq. from Simon Fraser University.



Mr. Hakimzadeh brings expertise in merchant banking, investment banking, corporate finance, and public venture capital. He has been involved in over $1 billion of financing and merger and acquisition activities in the small cap sector, helping emerging Canadian and US companies achieve success and optimum value. Mr. Hakimzadeh currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors at HS GovTech Solutions Inc., a government software as a service (SaaS) company.

The Company is also pleased to announced that it has been shortlisted in two categories of the Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards' 20th edition, celebrating excellence across diverse areas, including groundbreaking exploration projects, technological innovations, industry collaborations, and visionary leadership.

American Pacific is shortlisted for:

Collaboration of the Year Award - American Pacific Mining (with Dowa Metals and Mining). Unsung Hero of the Year - Eric Saderholm, Managing Director of Exploration and Company Co-Founder.

Winners will be announced at the awards gala in London, UK on November 30, 2023.

"We are pleased to welcome Ali to our Board of Directors. Ali and I have worked together for over 10 years and his depth of experience will be very valuable for American Pacific. As a team we are very pleased to receive the recognition by Resourcing Tomorrow along-side such prestigious companies, including some of the largest miners in the world," commented Warwick Smith, CEO of American Pacific.

Finally, the Company announces that it has granted 5,700,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants in accordance with its stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at $0.25 for a period of 5 years from the date of grant.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer and developer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company has two flagship assets: the Palmer Project, a Volcanic Massive Sulfide (VMS) project in Alaska, under joint-venture partnership with Dowa Metals & Mining, owner of Japan's largest zinc smelter; and the Madison Project, a past-producing copper-gold project in Montana partnered with Kennecott Exploration, a division of the Rio Tinto Group. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Also, in American Pacific's asset portfolio are high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA: the Ziggurat Gold project, partnered with Centerra Gold; and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver project. The Company's mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

