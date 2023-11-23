The "Spain Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database (excel) product covers the Spain data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 50 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 34 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Almeria, Aragon, Albacete, Barcelona, Bilbao, Carceres, Catalonia, Granada, Galician, Jaen, Logrono, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, Orense, San Cristobal de La Laguna, San Sebastian, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Santander, Seville, Talavera de la Reina, Terrassa, Valencia.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2022)
- Future capacity additions (2023-2025)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
- The information communication technology (ICT) market in Spain is the fourth largest market in Europe. In Spain, the Digital 2025 Agenda 5G rollout is one of the strategic priorities and aims to connect 100% population to 5G by 2025.
- Equinix, Digital Realty, DATA4, Global Switch, CyrusOne, EdgeConneX, and Nabiax (Telefonica) are major colocation operators in Spain and contribute to over 65% of the existing capacity in the market.
- Regarding operators, Equinix, Digital Reality, and Global Switch contribute to more than 30% of the existing white floor in the Spain Data Center Market.
- According to the Integrated National Energy Climate Plan (PNIEC) 2021-2030, the country is looking at installing 60GW of renewable energy by 2030.
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (50 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (MAD 3 or BCN1 Data Center)
- Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (34 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
8. Explore the Publisher's Comprehensive Portfolio
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Equinix
- Digital Realty
- Global Switch
- Nabiax
- Adam Ecotech
- Colt DCS
- NTT Global Data Centers
- EdgeConneX
- bitNAP
- Espanix
- D-ALiX (ITER Group)
- T-Systems
- DATA4 (AXA IM)
- Indra
- Nixval
- Soltia Consulting SL
- GTT (iSquared Capital)
- Ipcore Datacenters
- Arsys
- Nexica Econocom Group
- Aire Networks
- Orange Business Services
- Tissat
- Fibernet
- Cogent Communications
- Espaciorack
- Hispaweb
- Ibercom
- Malaga Data Center
- Grupo Trevenque
- Grupalia Internet S.A
- Comvive Servidores SL
- Towernet infrastructures SL
- Area Project Solutions
- Civicos Networking
- Merlin Properties
- AQ Compute
- Thor Digital
- XData Properties (Iron Mountain)
- Prime Data Centers
- Renta Corporation
- Panattoni
- Atlantic Data Infrastructure
- Best Wonder Business
- Impulse Galicia and Ingenostrum
- Nethits Telecom KIO Networks.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cffq92
