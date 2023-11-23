Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2023) - Justera Health Ltd. (CSE: VTAL) (OTC Pink: SCRSF) ("Justera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan") has successfully secured a supply agreement to provide its products to Emart24, a renowned retail chain, through its partnership with JS Foods Global (JS Foods), a prominent health food distributor with an expansive operational network in the United States, South Korea, Japan, and Canada. This agreement was finalized on November 21, 2023.

This strategic collaboration represents a major leap forward in Naturevan's journey to broaden its global footprint. By leveraging Emart24's extensive distribution channels, Naturevan is set to enhance its visibility and accessibility to a diverse and growing customer base in key markets. Emart24, known for its vast network and market influence, provides a powerful platform for Naturevan's health and wellness products, promising to introduce these high-quality offerings to a wider audience.

Edward Park, Chief Executive Officer of Justera, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "This collaboration with Emart24, facilitated by our esteemed partner JS Foods Global, marks a pivotal chapter in our quest to expand our reach in the global health food market. We are eager to present our premium products to Emart24's abundant customers. Our optimism is high regarding the potential of this partnership to significantly enhance our market presence and to drive growth for our brand."

The agreement with Emart24 is a testament to Justera's strategic vision and commitment to growth. It underscores the company's ability to form valuable partnerships and expand its distribution network, thereby increasing the availability and recognition of its products in key international markets. This development is anticipated to not only boost Naturevan's sales but also to strengthen Justera's overall market position in the health and wellness sector.

About Justera

Established in 2020, Justera Health Ltd. is a Canadian Company focused on health and wellness. Through its services, innovative products, strategic partnerships, Justera empowers individuals to prioritize their well-being. With four subsidiaries, it offers personalized healthcare services and solutions, such as IV Vitamin Therapy, premium nutritional supplements through its Naturevan Nutrition brand, a full 360-degree wellness and spa experience through Juillet Wellness that provides registered massage therapy, acupuncture, and new retail stores in Vancouver. Justera's mission is to enhance Canadians overall well-being with diverse solutions catering to individual needs.

For additional information on Justera and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.justerahealth.com

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

