Wingbuddy, a premier tour operator in North America, shares its most booked travel packages for the period of September to December 2023, hinting at consumer travel preferences for the end of 2023.

Top packages booked include:

1. Authentic Greek Islands: The 16-day Authentic Greek Islands trip includes exploration of Athens and visits to the stunning islands of Paros, Naxos, and Santorini.

2. Prague, Vienna, Budapest: This 11-day travel package allows travelers to explore three European countries, including visits to their most vibrant cities and iconic landmarks.

3. Magical Dubai: A 9-day tour immersing travelers in the unique modernity of Dubai and the enchanting allure of the Middle East.

4. Italy from North to South: A 12-day adventure tour showcasing the very best of Italy's art, history, and cuisine.

5. Portugal North to South: Visit the captivating cities of Lisbon, Sintra, Nazare, Fatima, Porto, and the Algarve on this 13-day, picturesque tour.

From now until December 8th, Wingbuddy is offering $100 OFF on all travel packages as part of its Black Friday promotion. All top packages are included in the promotion.

"At Wingbuddy, we specialize in providing turnkey travel experiences so that our customers can explore the world with ease and peace of mind. It's heartening to see these packages garner such trust and love. It reinforces our commitment to making travel more effortless," shared Chris Hakim, Founder and CEO Wingbuddy.

For comprehensive details, pricing, and booking inquiries, visit wingbuddy.com.

About Wingbuddy:

Wingbuddy is a premier tour operator in North America, reshaping travel planning with its comprehensive hassle-free packages for quick getaways, extensive adventures and everything in between. Established in 2012, Wingbuddy's customer-centricity has transformed travel booking with the goal of making travel easy and accessible for all age groups.

Specializing in expertly crafted end-to-end international vacation packages, Wingbuddy has given over 50,000 customers the trip of a lifetime. From unique guided tours to captivating ocean and river cruises, their packages span Europe, The Americas, Asia, and the Middle East, delivering exceptional travel experiences for North Americans.

Wingbuddy's efficiency, innovation, and emphasis on effortless travel for every customer has cemented them as a dynamic force in the industry.

Headquartered in Montréal, Wingbuddy employs 40+ customer service-obsessed travel lovers.

