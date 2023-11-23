Vertiqal Studios Corp. Announces New Head of Content

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp. (rebranded as Vertiqal Studios Corp.) (TSX:VRTS)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) (the "Company" or "Vertiqal Studios"), a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio, is thrilled to announce Kris Roeske as Head of Content, overseeing creative and production strategy, as well as organic content and community operations.

In a strategic move to strengthen creative capabilities, the company has promoted Kris Roeske to lead a new Content function within the business. In this role, Kris will lead creative ideation, content operations, and community engagement initiatives. His expertise and vision will play a crucial role in driving the company's content strategy forward. Having previously served as Head of Editing at Vertiqal since October 2022, Kris joined the company from Warner Bros Entertainment, where he was a production assistant.

"Kris brings an operator's lens to content production that will allow us to create more viral organic and branded campaigns specific to each of our individual 66 channels. Digital channels are an alternative asset-class, the most valuable of which have a cult-like following that scale well over 10 million followers, such as @gaming. Your following is a byproduct of the compelling nature of the content you broadcast daily, much like TV channels. Production themes and content strategies span quarters and years, not days and weeks. We are building network television 2.0, with less than 6% audience duplication rate across channels. We are very excited to continue growing our IP under Kris's stewardship." stated Tyler Wells, Chief Operating Officer of Vertiqal Studios Corp.

Vertiqal Studios bids farewell to Kamar Burke and Zak Longo, Chief Creative and Chief Content Officers respectively. The company would like to express its sincerest gratitude for their contributions and wishes them the very best in their future endeavors.

About Vertiqal Studios Corp.

Vertiqal Studios Corp. is an owned-and-operated digital-channel network and video-production studio. Specializing in the creation of viral videos, Vertiqal produces and distributes 100+ videos daily across 66 owned-and-operated channels, utilizing TV economics to monetize TikTok and Instagram, and revenue-share with OTT platforms such as Snapchat. Vertiqal's strategic focus is producing high-performing organic (not paid) video across our channels in order to continue building our audience of over 46 million followers and subscribers, who generate over 2 billion monthly video views. With a growing owned-and-operated network, Vertiqal cultivates scalable marketing concepts with brands, agencies, and creators, to build full production + distribution brand campaigns for the largest brands in North America, the UK, and Australia on TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram.

With advanced user data analytics, Vertiqal provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z and Millennial respective communities. Vertiqal owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok and monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

