Scientists from Israel have calculated how long it would take for PV plants and afforestation projects to offset their warming impacts caused by the darkening of land. The results showed that in drylands, PV fields could be over 50 times more efficient than afforestation.Researchers from Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science have compared how ground-mounted PV and land afforestation may compete in fighting climate change and have found the former may have better chances. For their simulations, the scientists created a new metric that they called "break-even time" (BET). It calculates the time ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...