Yolo Group: Meet the New Sportsbet.io Ambassadors Joining the Crypto Revolution

Four new members of the exclusive ambassador programme highlight the creativity of African art, media and photography.

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2023 / Sportsbet.io is proud to introduce four new inductees to its highly exclusive 'Join the Crypto Experience' program, which is creating an all-star team of ambassadors from around the world to represent the popular crypto betting brand.

Latest Ambassadors

The latest batch of ambassadors includes a trio of Kenyans, kicking off with creator Sean Andrew, who looks forward to showcasing his love for African culture alongside Sportsbet.io.

Mr. Andrew stated: "I'm excited to join the crypto experience and share my passion for lifestyle, travel and fashion with the Sportsbet.io community."

Faith Nthenya Mutwa, a digital creator and an online media personality, also joins the team. She aims to create a positive change in the world by having meaningful conversations and making important connections through her art and added that she wants to explore the world of crypto betting with her followers.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kerry Martin, one of Kenya's top media personalities with nine years working on TV and radio, is the final of the three Kenyan superstars. He said he is looking forward to sharing his vibrant personality and upbeat energy with the Sportsbet.io community.

Completing the latest round of new ambassadors is Nigerian photographer and visual artist Thompson S. Ekong, widely known as TSE. He said he is thrilled to collaborate with Sportsbet.io and showcase his unique and captivating style.

Join the Crypto Experience

'Join the Crypto Experience'; the first-of-its-kind ambassador programme from Sportsbet.io continues to go from strength to strength, with high-profile individuals earning rewards and connecting their fans with the world's leading crypto betting website. The ambassadors include big names from the worlds of art, fashion, TV, sport, music and more, including King Kaka, Cassper Nyovest and Nwankwo Kanu.

If you are a high-end influencer, streamer or networker looking to enjoy financial freedom and exclusive events, you can apply to join through the jointhecryptoexperience website.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of English football team, Southampton FC, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce streaming across all major sports, as well as a cash out function, Sportsbet.io is recognized as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit Sportsbet.io.

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Claudia Lama

Contact Email: press@yolo.com

Sportsbet.io is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

SOURCE: Sportsbet.io

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/809407/meet-the-new-sportsbetio-ambassadors-joining-the-crypto-revolution