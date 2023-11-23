Former A1 Executive Andrey Elinson's Firm, Inweasta, Launches a New Distressed Asset Investigations Practice

DUBAI, ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2023 / Inweasta, led by former A1 executive Andrey Elinson, has launched its Distressed Asset Investigations Practice. Based in Dubai, extending services across Europe, the Middle East, and East Asia, this initiative is set to leverage opportunities in the distressed asset sector for 2023-2024.

The launch comes amid global financial changes, including credit contraction and rising interest rates, leading to increased defaults. These changes, combined with banking system adjustments, are impacting asset values in sectors like real estate and venture capital. Elinson, with his extensive experience in private equity and litigation funding, sees this as an opportunity for Inweasta to provide unique portfolio management services.

Andrey Elinson, the owner of Inweasta, brings his extensive experience from notable stints at large private equity firms and litigation funders to spearhead this venture. "Our new practice is a response to the evolving market dynamics," said Elinson. "With our global presence and deep expertise, we are uniquely positioned to navigate the complexities of distressed assets and offer unparalleled portfolio management services."

Inweasta's practice operates from Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), enhancing its global reach and benefiting from Dubai's robust legal framework and status as a wealth management hub with over $1 trillion in assets.

The company offers services like litigation funding, cross-border litigation management, distressed asset investments, corporate finance, debt restructuring, inheritance structuring and protection, and dispute mediation. Its diverse international team enables a comprehensive approach to managing complex, global projects.

Elinson's shift in focus to Inweasta, beginning in October 2023, signifies a major turning point in his career, namely his departure from a large, distinguished European private equity firm and litigation funder, A1, to pursue his own private venture. With over two decades of experience in private equity and corporate management, his leadership is expected to significantly drive Inweasta's growth.

Inweasta's move into distressed asset investigations reflects its commitment to innovative financial solutions and portfolio management services. As financial markets face challenges, Inweasta is positioned to guide investors through distressed assets, uncovering value in a volatile economy.

Inweasta, founded in 2022 by Andrey Elinson, operates globally with offices in Dubai, Paris, Hong Kong, Vienna, and Istanbul. The firm specializes in investment strategies, cross-border dispute resolution, litigation funding, and distressed asset management, aiming to deliver exceptional client experiences across legal, financial, investment, security, PR, and more.

Andrey Elinson's 20-year career spans private equity, strategic business development, and corporate management. He served as Deputy CEO at Basic Element (2009-2014), Director of Assets Management at Alfa Group Consortium (2014-2018), Managing Director at A1 (2018-2023). He was on the Supervisory Board of X5 Retail Group from 2016 to 2020. Post these roles, Elinson dedicated himself to Inweasta, leaving all other appointments.

