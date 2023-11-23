Report Highlights:

Summer program comprised inaugural mapping and sampling of abundant pegmatite occurrences.

Mineralized pegmatite contains white micas, garnet and tourmaline.

Geochemical analyses show good potential for lithium mineralization with eight samples returning lithium values greater than 50 ppm.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2023) - Westmount Minerals Corp. (CSE: WMC) ("Westmount" or the "Company") announces its summer reconnaissance and sampling program results at the Kaba Lithium Property (the "Property") in Northwestern Ontario. Multiple pegmatite outcroppings containing rare metals and associated lithium mineral indicators have been discovered during the initial program.





Map 1. Priority areas identified for follow-up sampling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8671/188496_9de3814bf4a42971_003full.jpg

David Tafel, CEO and Director commented: "Our geological team has confirmed the presence of multiple pegmatite outcroppings as well as lithium indicator minerals. Results from this limited sampling program are encouraging and have identified priority pegmatite focus areas for a follow-on site visit. The results also underscore the Kaba property's strategic location in the Georgia Lake pegmatite area."

The largest pegmatite outcropping discovered to date measured approximately 70m long x 50m wide. Generally, the pegmatites are coarse-grained and composed of quartz and feldspar. Contained mineralization is evidenced by the presence of large "books" of white mica and biotite, red garnets and tourmaline. Multiple sample assay results have revealed interesting values of Boron (up to 670 ppm), Barium (up to 1,750 ppm) and Rubidium (up to 1,320 ppm). In addition, many occurrences displayed very good fractionation and fractionation trends with low ratios of potassium/rubidium. The potassium/rubidium ratio often has a strong correlation to Lithium-enrichment. Priority areas for follow-up sampling have been identified in Map 1. The sample returning a value of 1320 Rb also showed a K/Rb ratio of 58. This was the sample with significant muscovite and tourmaline, located within a promising southern priority area.

The well-known Georgia Lake Lithium-pegmatite field is located just west of the Property. Within the pegmatite field, Rock Tech Lithium Inc. has completed a Pre-Feasibility Study (NR-November 16, 2022) stating its Georgia Lake property has 10.6 million tonnes (mt) of Indicated Mineral Resources and 4.22 mt of Inferred Mineral Resources (NR- March 7, 2023). Other companies with lithium mineralization prospects include Imagine Lithium Inc. and Ultra Lithium Inc. (Map 2)





Map 2. Georgia Lake pegmatite area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8671/188496_9de3814bf4a42971_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Marty Huber, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP and the Company have not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Properties, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work.

About Westmount Minerals Corp.

Westmount is focused on mineral exploration in the Americas and is well positioned in the emerging world-class critical minerals district of NW Ontario. The 3,486 hectares, Kaba Lithium Property, is located in the Georgia Lake, lithium-pegmatite region in close proximity to Rock Tech Lithium Inc. Multiple pegmatite showings have been documented and mapped on the Property.

Additionally, Westmount can earn a 100% interest in the 5,002-hectare lithium-pegmatite bearing, Otatakan and Pilot East Lithium Properties located near Ear Falls, Ontario. The Properties are just south of Green Technology Metal's (ASX listed) expanding Root deposit.

The Company has also advanced the Douay East gold property located within the greater Abitibi Greenstone Belt region in Quebec to the drill-ready stage.

