Donnerstag, 23.11.2023
Bei dieser Aktie liegen alle Asse in einer Hand
WKN: A0M204 | ISIN: LV0000100600 | Ticker-Symbol: W2I
Stuttgart
23.11.23
10:31 Uhr
6,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.11.2023 | 15:12
104 Leser
Siguldas CMAS JSC unaudited financial information for nine months of 2023

In the nine months of 2023, the net turnover was 1,121.2 thousand. EUR, which is 0.4% less than in the nine months of the previous year, but the profit before taxes was 116.3 thousand. EUR - by 22.1 thousand euro less compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

JSC 'Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija' is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company's basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services - consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.

Valda Malniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv


