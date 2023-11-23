WeeCare Pediatric Home Health Care Selects AlayaCare as Home-Care Technology Platform

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2023 / WeeCare Pediatric Home Health Care announced today that they have signed on with leading home-based care technology platform AlayaCare.

WeeCare provides in-home and in-school healthcare services for pediatrics across Ontario. WeeCare is an independently owned and operated company that provides a range of services including personal care services, assisting with appointments and out-of-home activities, respite for caregivers, behavioural support, and pediatric nursing services.

"We chose AlayaCare as our technology partner because they lead the way in home care software," says Megan Walker, WeeCare Pediatric Home Health Care founder and CEO. "Their commitment to staying ahead of the industry is evident, and they offer much more than just software. With conferences, support teams, and a focus on customer care, they're dedicated to helping us succeed. AlayaCare's diverse skilled nursing solutions, up-to-date medication support, and customizable care plans were all crucial factors in our decision. The Family Portal allows families to be more connected with their child's care. Features like Visit Optimizer take away a lot of manual work for our team. We're able to get a perfect caregiver-client match much faster, which gets the care in faster as well. AlayaCare is the right choice for where I want to take my company."

AlayaCare provides home and community care agencies like WeeCare with an innovative, end-to-end software platform. It combines in-home and virtual care solutions with APIs and machine learning to help agencies optimize the delivery of care while reducing overhead and increasing efficiency.

"We're thrilled to partner with an organization like WeeCare to help them provide the best possible care for their clients," says Rhonda Bosch, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at AlayaCare. "We look forward to supporting them now and as they scale their business. By creating technology-based solutions, we can improve outcomes for providers, caregivers, and patients alike."

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

About WeeCare Pediatric Home Health Care

WeeCare Pediatric Home Health Care is a leading provider of specialized pediatric home health care services in Ontario, Canada. Our team of highly trained pediatric caregivers is committed to delivering personalized, compassionate care, tailored to each child's unique needs. We believe in a personal approach, combining medical expertise with emotional support to improve the quality of life for children and their families facing health challenges.

For more information about WeeCare Pediatric Home Health Care and our services, please visit www.weecarehealth.ca or connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

