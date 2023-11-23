Feeling Fancy? A Review of the VinFast VF 8's Most Luxurious Features

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2023 / The VinFast VF 8 electric vehicle is a remarkable blend of elegance, performance, and cutting-edge technology. With impressive capabilities for the VF 8 PLUS that include 0 to 62 accelerations in just 5.5 seconds, a maximum power output of 402 horsepower, and an impressive 87.7 kWh usable battery capacity, the Vietnamese automaker is redefining what an electric vehicle can achieve on the road. The VF 8 ECO also has a remarkable 264-mile EPA range per full charge, lightning-fast charging speeds, and access to more than 100,000 public chargers throughout North America, ensuring that performance meets practicality. Beyond its impressive performance, however, VinFast aims to champion "sustainable luxury within reach." Let's dive into the features included in the VF 8 to see if VinFast delivers on its promise of affordable luxury.

Luxury in Design

Beginning with the exterior, the VinFast VF 8 's design showcases a great harmony of sharp and fluid lines, and the result is a sporty, aerodynamic appearance. This dynamic balance not only makes the vehicle visually striking, but it also enhances its functionality, setting the stage for a luxurious experience on the road. Collaborating with renowned international design house Pininfarina, the VF 8 takes full advantage of tasteful Italian design. This smart partnership elevates the EV's aesthetics to new heights, radiating an air of class and sophistication, a hallmark of luxury automobiles.

When thinking about luxury design, accent pieces can either make or break a car, and the VF 8's accent pieces are understated but effective. LED accent lighting not only provides superior visibility but also gives the vehicle an exclusive, polished look that's essential for the high-end feel VinFast is looking to achieve. The statement piece, however, is a panoramic sunroof, which allows drivers and passengers to better enjoy the surrounding environment. It also provides an open and airy atmosphere inside the car, making the cabin feel more spacious and breathable.

Opening the doors, the VinFast VF 8 passengers are welcomed with a spacious and chic interior space, ensuring that passengers have ample room to relax and enjoy the ride. Creating a comfortable and inviting environment for occupants, this expansive interior is a hallmark of luxury vehicles. Complementing the space are premium vegan leather seats that look as comfortable as sitting in them would prove to be. The elegant upholstery not only caters to passenger comfort but also reflects an environmentally conscious approach that aligns with modern luxury preferences.

Further elevating the tactile elements of the EV, the VF 8 features a heated steering wheel to ensure comfort during cold weather. This thoughtful touch ensures that the driver's hands stay warm and cozy, even in wintry conditions. VinFast also added customizable ambient lighting, allowing drivers to cultivate any mood they want for a drive. The ability to personalize the lighting adds an extra layer of luxury to the interior, making it a unique and elevated space that feels tailored to the driver.

It's also easier to feel indulgent when you feel secure, and it's evident that VinFast placed a large emphasis on cutting-edge safety features. The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) offer lane-keeping assistance and collision avoidance, allowing a more relaxed driving experience even in dynamic situations while Highway Assist includes lane centering and adaptive cruise control for a seamless highway experience. Adaptive Cruise Assist ensures a safe following distance, and Smart Parking Assist simplifies parking maneuvers. The Auto Emergency Brake adds a layer of security, and the Head-Up Display keeps vital information in the driver's line of sight. The Driver Monitoring System maintains constant vigilance, and 11 airbags do surpass industry standards for comprehensive protection. Further providing peace of mind, the Auto E-call and Emergency SOS buttons provide rapid access to emergency services in case of an accident, embodying a complete sense of safety and the assurance that stems from luxury.

Upgrades in Luxury Within the Driving Experience

The VF 8 boasts several newly improved features that contribute to its premium fee. One such enhancement is in the realm of NVH (Car Noise, Vibration, and Harshness). The refinement of noise-canceling engineering has led to a significant reduction in road noise, resulting in a more serene cabin environment for passengers. This improvement in acoustic comfort is particularly vital in electric vehicles, where the absence of engine noise emphasizes other sounds. The isolation from exterior noise has been enhanced, further elevating the overall quietness inside the cabin. This feature contributes to the luxury feel of the VF 8 by offering a tranquil and peaceful driving experience that is synonymous with high-end vehicles.

Another critical, and often overlooked, aspect of luxury is temperature control. The newly improved cabin heating and cooling systems in the VF 8 are designed to ensure that passengers enjoy a comfortable interior regardless of extreme outside conditions. The improved thermal layout and VCU/CCU calibrations enhance cabin heating, while the addition of an Air Coolant condenser augments cabin cooling. This feature, ensuring thermal comfort under adverse weather conditions, prioritizes the well-being and convenience of occupants, a hallmark of upscale vehicles.

Drivers looking for a luxury electric vehicle have high expectations of performance, and the VinFast VF 8 elevates the driving experience through improved driving control. Enhanced stability in both the vehicle control system and powertrain system results in more precise and predictable handling. These improvements lead to improved vehicle responsiveness, stability, and power distribution, creating a greater sense of confidence and control for the driver.

Sustainable Luxury Within Reach

The VinFast VF 8 electric vehicle personifies luxury through its striking exterior and interior design, thoughtful features, and commitment to passenger comfort. Starting at just $46,000 for the VF 8 ECO and $51,800 for the VF 8 PLUS, VinFast does indeed ensure accessibility for excellent value. Beyond its appealing price point, the VF 8 boasts a blend of high-quality features and advanced technology, making it the perfect choice for those desiring a luxurious electric SUV without sacrificing performance or comfort. It stands as a compelling option for anyone seeking a premium electric vehicle.

