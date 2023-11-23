iZafe Group and Atea Sweden have entered into an agreement with VGR in the field of welfare technology

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2023 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group AB ("iZafe Group") announces that the agreement with the Västra Götaland Region (VGR) for the delivery of Dosell medication dispensers has now been concluded. This follows the earlier communication of the award decision and covers 1,800 units, with a maximum of 2,250. The agreement is owned by Atea Sweden AB. This new agreement, extending until 2025 with the possibility of an extension until 2027, underscores iZafe Group's commitment to enhancing the independence of home care recipients through advanced welfare technology.

The framework agreement includes medication robots from Dosell and has an estimated value of SEK 42-52 million. In addition to VGR, 46 municipalities are connected for call-offs under the agreement.

"By signing this agreement, we take another important step forward in providing efficient solutions for medication management. Our collaboration with Atea Sweden and the newly signed agreement with VGR marks a milestone for us in the healthcare and welfare technology sector," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

Under the agreement, iZafe Group will supply Dosell medication dispensers to care recipients in VGR, aiming to enhance their independence and safety. "We are proud to contribute to improved healthcare quality and more efficient medication management through our innovative products," Segerström adds.

About iZafe Group AB (publ.) iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home. The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives. The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm. iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

This information is information that iZafe Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-11-23 15:50 CET.

