Mutual Fund Assets Market Size to Grow USD 97158 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.29% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual Fund Assets Market is Segmented by Type ( Equity Funds , Bond Funds , Money Market Funds), by Application (Financial Advisors, Banks, Direct Sellers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029.

The global Mutual Fund Assets market was valued at USD 60258 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 97158 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 8.29% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Mutual Fund Assets Market:

The growing interest in mutual funds, which allow both large and small fund savers to take part in investment plans, is contributing significantly to the market's expansion. The development of the mutual fund assets market is also fueled by the use of digital technology, ease, and fair pricing in terms of investments, and sophisticated portfolio management services. Furthermore, mutual fund companies have a lot of opportunities to grow and improve their current portfolio with more inexpensive and superior returns on investments in growing economies. Furthermore, during the projected period, governments are anticipated to offer profitable changes in response to their enhanced support and new efforts for the mutual fund assets market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF MUTUAL FUND ASSETS MARKET:

Mutual fund assets grow as a result of both market success and the overall state of the economy. Investor participation in the financial markets is higher during times of economic expansion and favorable market circumstances, which results in more mutual fund investments. As investors look for ways to build wealth, positive economic indicators like a growing GDP, low unemployment rates, and favorable corporate profitability foster an atmosphere that is favorable for mutual fund growth. The rise of Mutual Fund Assets has been largely driven by continuous efforts to improve investor knowledge and education. Investors are more likely to devote their assets to mutual funds when they gain knowledge about the advantages of mutual funds, such as accessibility, professional fund management, and diversity.

The focus on long-term wealth accumulation and retirement planning has been a major factor in the rise of mutual fund assets. Due to their potential for long-term income production and capital appreciation, mutual funds present an alluring investment vehicle as more people realize how important it is to plan for their financial future. Retirement-focused funds, such as target-date funds and pension plans, contribute to the continued expansion of assets within the mutual fund sector.

Investors now have easier access to mutual funds because of technology improvements in fund distribution, such as mobile applications and Internet platforms. The accessibility of mutual fund investments has increased due to the ease of online transactions, real-time information, and user-friendly interfaces. The rise of mutual fund assets has been facilitated by the smooth integration of technology into fund distribution, which has increased the accessibility of investment possibilities for a wider range of investors.

The confidence that investors have in mutual fund investments has been greatly enhanced by regulatory reforms and investor protection measures. Trust among investors is bolstered by strong regulatory frameworks that guarantee responsibility, transparency, and disclosure. The implementation of regulatory measures with the objective of protecting investor interests and advancing equitable practices in the mutual fund sector elevates the general reputation of these investment vehicles, drawing in additional capital and augmenting the amount of assets under administration.

MUTUAL FUND ASSETS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

The financial industry in the area is well-established and mature, and mutual fund companies and asset management firms are widely distributed. Many investors, both institutional and retail, are drawn to the depth and breadth of the North American financial sector and trust mutual funds as their preferred investment vehicle. Furthermore, a high degree of financial knowledge and an investment culture are present in North America. Investors in the region are knowledgeable and actively look for ways to increase their wealth; mutual funds are a common option.

Key Players:

BlackRock

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Capital Group

Citigroup Inc.

Goldman Sachs

JPMorgan Chase& Co.

Morgan Stanley

PIMCO

State Street Corporation

The Vanguard Group

