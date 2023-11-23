Exide, an Indian manufacturer, has entered the lithium-ion home power backup market with wall-mount lithium battery inverters ranging in size from 450 W to 720 W.From pv magazine India Exide's Integra wall-mount lithium battery inverter integrates a pure sine-wave inverter system with Li-ion batteries, available in two sizes: Integra-700 (450 W, 51.2 V, 12Ah) and Integra-1000 (720 W, 51.2 V, 18 Ah). Integra-700 provides one hour and 30 minutes of backup at a 400 W load, while Integra-1000 offers two hours and 30 minutes at the same load. Weighing 22.65 kg and 22.95 kg, respectively, and measuring ...

