Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Bei dieser Aktie liegen alle Asse in einer Hand
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6R5 | ISIN: LT0000109274 | Ticker-Symbol: ZS4
Stuttgart
23.11.23
10:31 Uhr
0,127 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
SNAIGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SNAIGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1350,13919:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.11.2023 | 17:06
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Snaige: Improved EBITDA Results for AB SNAIGE in the Third Quarter of This Year

In the third quarter of this year, AB SNAIGE, whose controlling stake was recently acquired by the Lithuanian capital company UAB EDS INVEST 3, reported a consolidated unaudited EBITDA of 0.235 million EUR. In the same period last year, the EBITDA indicator was negative, amounting to 1 million EUR.

The company's consolidated unaudited EBITDA for the first three quarters was negative at -0.6 million EUR. During the same period last year, the company incurred an EBITDA loss of over 1.9 million EUR.

In the third quarter of this year, the company achieved a consolidated unaudited revenue of 4.65 million EUR, which is 2% lower compared to the same period last year. The consolidated unaudited revenue for the first three quarters amounted to 13.8 million EUR, reflecting a 16.4% decrease compared to the same period last year.

Throughout the first three quarters of this year, the company exported nearly 95% of its production. The main export markets included Germany, Ukraine, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland.

General director
Darius Varnas
Phone No. +370 315 56200




Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.