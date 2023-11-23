Anzeige
WKN: A0MK4T | ISIN: BE0003856730 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYY
Stuttgart
23.11.23
08:00 Uhr
45,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
ASCENCIO SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASCENCIO SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,85046,05018:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.11.2023 | 17:48
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ascencio SCA: Annual Results 2022/2023

41.3/share
SHARE PRICE		 97.9%
EPRA OCCUPANCY RATE 		6.84%
GROSS YIELD ON
THE PORTFOLIO


120/m²
AVERAGE RENT		 10.0%
DIVIDEND YIELD


DIVIDEND INCREASING FOR THE 9TH YEAR IN A ROW

OPERATING RESULTS

  • Rental income: €51.3 million, up by 7.3% compared with €47.8 million at 30/09/2022
  • EPRA Earnings: €36.0 million, up by 6.6% as against €33.8 million at 30/09/2022
  • EPRA Earnings (per share): €5.46 (vs €5.12 at 30/09/2022)
  • Net result: €33.8 million (vs €90.7 million at 30/09/2022), the decrease being solely due to the difference in positive revaluations compared to the previous financial year (- €2.2 million vs + €57.0 million)

BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

  • Fair value of the portfolio: €740.9 million (vs €738.9 million at 30/09/2022)
  • EPRA LTV: 43.4%, down from 44.4% at 30/09/2022
  • EPRA NTA (per share): €63.59 (vs €62.35 at 30/09/2022)

DIVIDEND

  • Dividend increase for the 9th consecutive year: Proposed distribution of a gross dividend of €4.15 per share, up by 5.1% on the previous year's dividend (€3.95 per share).

