Ascencio SCA: Annual Results 2022/2023

€41.3/share

SHARE PRICE 97.9%

EPRA OCCUPANCY RATE 6.84%

GROSS YIELD ON

THE PORTFOLIO





€120/m²

AVERAGE RENT 10.0%

DIVIDEND YIELD





DIVIDEND INCREASING FOR THE 9TH YEAR IN A ROW



OPERATING RESULTS

: €5.46 (vs €5.12 at 30/09/2022) Net result : €33.8 million (vs €90.7 million at 30/09/2022), the decrease being solely due to the difference in positive revaluations compared to the previous financial year (- €2.2 million vs + €57.0 million)

BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

Fair value of the portfolio : €740.9 million (vs €738.9 million at 30/09/2022)

: €740.9 million (vs €738.9 million at 30/09/2022) EPRA LTV : 43.4%, down from 44.4% at 30/09/2022

: 43.4%, down from 44.4% at 30/09/2022 EPRA NTA (per share) : €63.59 (vs €62.35 at 30/09/2022)

DIVIDEND