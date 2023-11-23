Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index

Helsinki, Nov 23, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXHB), which will become effective at market open on Friday, December 1, 2023. The following securities will be added to the Index: Mandatum Oyj (MANTA) SRV Group Plc (SRV1V) The following securities will be removed from the Index: Evli Oyj (EVLI) Revenio Group NoHo Partners Oyj (NOHO) Telia Company Corporation (REG1V) AB (TELIA1) For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch. The OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information, please refer to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index Methodology. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Maarit Bystedt + 358 (0) 9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com