GlobeNewswire
23.11.2023 | 18:10
Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index

Helsinki, Nov 23, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of
the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki:
OMXHB), which will become effective at market open on Friday, December 1, 2023. 

The following securities will be added to the Index:

Mandatum Oyj (MANTA) SRV Group Plc (SRV1V)
                      

The following securities will be removed from the Index:

Evli Oyj (EVLI) Revenio Group      NoHo Partners Oyj (NOHO) Telia Company 
 Corporation (REG1V)           AB (TELIA1)              

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index
Watch. 

The OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the
largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Index is
reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information, please refer
to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index Methodology. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact
Maarit Bystedt
+ 358 (0) 9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
