Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Index

Copenhagen, November 23, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OMXCB), which will become effective at market open on Friday, December 1, 2023. The following securities will be added to the Index: cBrain A/S (CBRAIN) Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) Trifork Holding AG (TRIFOR) The following security will be removed from the Index: D/S Norden (DNORD) SAS AB (SAS DKK) For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch. The OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information, please refer to the OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Index Methodology.