Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Bei dieser Aktie liegen alle Asse in einer Hand
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Frankfurt
23.11.23
08:14 Uhr
4,180 Euro
-0,030
-0,71 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.11.2023 | 18:16
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy announces its 2024 financial agenda

DJ Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy announces its 2024 financial agenda 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy announces its 2024 financial agenda 
23-Nov-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
Saint-Nolff, November 23, 2023 
 
 
Charwood Energy announces its 2024 financial agenda 
 
Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, Ticker: ALCWE), a French company specializing in custom solutions for recovering 
energy from biomass, announces its financial agenda for 2024: 
   -- February 29, 2024: 2023 full-year revenue 
   -- April 29, 2024: 2023 full-year results 
   -- September 16, 2024: 2024 half-year revenue 
   -- October 28, 2024: 2023 half-year results 
 
All publications are disclosed after the close of trading. 
 
 
About Charwood Energy 
Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs 
and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. 
Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including 
heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification. 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and 
carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity 
savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs 
 
Contacts 
 
               SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN   SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
CHARWOOD ENERGY       Investor Relations  Press Relations 
investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto Michael Scholze 
02 97 26 46 30        charwood@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
               01 56 88 11 22    01 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Charwood Energy announces its 2024 financial agenda 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1780731 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1780731 23-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1780731&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2023 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.