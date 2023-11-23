Regulatory News:

The Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) was held today in Paris. All the resolutions submitted were approved. They included notably:

Approval of the accounts;

Compensation of corporate officers and compensation policy.

Authorisation to the Board of Directors to purchase the Company's shares and, if necessary, to cancel them.

The Board of Directors is made up of 15 members, 53% of whom are women and 67% of whom are independent Directors.

The outcome of the vote on the resolutions will be available on www.eutelsat.com.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 36 Geostationary satellites and a Low Orbit earth constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit and on-ground assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 from 50 different nationalities. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat, go to www.eutelsat.com

