TECHNOLOGY MAGAZINE RELEASES TOP 100 CTOs LIST

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology Magazine is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated launch of its prestigious Top 100 Leaders supplement - celebrating the best of the best of global technology leaders.

This definitive list of 100 leaders are leading the charge when it comes to investment, innovation, and capitalising on strategic opportunities to advance technology solutions, software, and hardware. All have a passion for the industry and are driven to make a positive change for the organisations they work for and the communities they serve.

Putting this list together was no easy feat, with the magnitude of talented and inspirational leaders out there who are elevating the industry, but this list represents some of the best and most influential leaders from around the world.

Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik says: "Our Top 100 series champions professionals of all disciplines, backgrounds, and regions. It celebrates the leaders who elevate the industry day in, and day out"

