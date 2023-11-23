Sacred Surrogacy Announces 2023 Surrogacy Info Night and Women's Circle in Winnipeg

Sacred Surrogacy will be hosting an Empowering Surrogacy Community Night in Winnipeg, Manitoba, for Surrogate Mothers

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2023 / Sacred Surrogacy, a leading surrogacy program in Canada, dedicated to facilitating the journey of intended parents and surrogates, is thrilled to announce an upcoming event in Winnipeg on December 12, 2023. The event, comprising an engaging Information Night and a Women's Circle, aims to provide valuable insights into the world of surrogacy and foster a supportive community for women considering or involved in the surrogacy process.

Event Details:

Date: December 12th

Time: Information Night: 6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.; Women's Circle: 6:30-8:00 p.m.

The Information Night will include experienced surrogates and representatives from Sacred Surrogacy. Attendees will hear personal stories and have a chance to ask questions of Surrogates from their community.

Following the Information Night, the Women's Circle will bring together women who have embarked on their surrogacy journeys or are considering becoming surrogates. This intimate gathering aims to create a safe space for sharing experiences, offering support, and fostering connections with like-minded individuals who understand the unique challenges and joys associated with motherhood. It will be an evening of empowerment, encouragement, and solidarity.

"We are excited to host this special event in Winnipeg," said Alana Wagg, a representative from Sacred Surrogacy. "At Sacred Surrogacy, we believe in the transformative power of surrogacy and the incredible strength of women coming together to support one another. This event will serve as an invaluable resource for those seeking information, guidance, and a sense of community throughout their surrogacy journeys."

Whether you are ready to become a surrogate, or simply interested in learning more about the process, Sacred Surrogacy's Information Night and Women's Circle promises to be an enlightening and inspiring event.

Spaces for the event are limited, and interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spots promptly. To register or learn more about Sacred Surrogacy and the event, please visit the Eventbrite Registration Page.

About Sacred Surrogacy:

Sacred Surrogacy is a leading surrogacy program dedicated to helping individuals and couples achieve their dreams of parenthood. With a team of compassionate professionals and an unwavering commitment to ethical practices, Sacred Surrogacy provides comprehensive support and guidance throughout the surrogacy journey. They prioritize the physical, emotional, and legal well-being of all parties involved, fostering a positive and empowering experience for everyone.

Contact Information

Janet Harbick

Program Manager

sacred@fertilityconsultants.ca

6134398701

