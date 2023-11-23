New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2023) - On November 20th, Singer-Songwriter Katja delivered a captivating live performance of her newly released single "save me" on Pix11 Morning News for their Entertainment Segment at 9:40 am in New York City. The performance was preceded by an interview with Hazel Sanchez and Dan Mannarino where Katja shared insights into the inspiration behind the song. Katja's new single, "save me," came out November 17th and celebrated its milestone with this performance.
"save me" holds significant meaning to Katja, written during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The song serves as a powerful anthem for mental health awareness and the importance of trust.
With a string of successful releases, including her debut single "fly" in 2020, "nighttime" in May 2022, "clouds in the sky" in March 2023, and "mine" in August 2023, all available on major streaming platforms, Katja has been steadily building her career.
Furthermore, Katja has dedicated her musical talents to support important causes, using her voice to raise awareness and funds for organizations such as The Innocence Project and The Jersey City Pride Festival.
Katja is also scheduled for upcoming performances:
- 11/29: Medium Mashup at The Brightside Tavern, Jersey City - with Nina Sky headlining
- 12/12: Performing at Canary Club, NYC
