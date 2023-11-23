Zollikon, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2023) - Klever is overjoyed to announce a defining moment in the pursuit of blockchain innovation: a remarkable $20 million investment commitment from GEM Digital Limited.

This significant infusion, equally distributed with $10 million dedicated to each of KLV and KFI tokens, is a resounding vote of confidence in the vision to transform the world of blockchain and web3. At Klever, the team is passionately crafting a future where blockchain technology and crypto wallets aren't just powerful and secure but also incredibly user-friendly and inclusive. This milestone is a giant leap forward, reinforcing the unwavering commitment to innovation and their goal to democratize and make finance accessible for all.

Klever is a p2p network for everyone and is the embodiment of the commitment to pursue the dream of creating the most user-friendly and inclusive blockchain ecosystem. Klever is driven by a core belief: Finance should be accessible to everyone. Since launching its first blockchain wallet in 2017, Klever's mission has been to make finance universally accessible and free. Klever strives to unravel the complexities of blockchain technology, transforming it into a user-friendly blockchain tool for daily life. Today, with a fully-fledged blockchain ecosystem, Klever enables users to effortlessly invest, stake, create, and manage decentralized digital assets on one of the most sophisticated blockchains in existence.

For the first time, people in Nigeria can pay for food and goods using Klever Wallet.

In today's world, challenges are often witnessed by developers and users as they navigate the complex landscape of blockchain technology. Klever offers a solution with a platform where anyone, regardless of their country, beliefs, or technical expertise, can effortlessly build and interact with blockchain technology, making it accessible to everyone.

Finance is complex and financial services are often exclusive, slow, expensive, and complicated.

Klever has found an opportunity to provide a blockchain hub and financial tools beyond the boundaries of social status, gender, religion, or nationality.

Looking ahead, this significant funding will accelerate Klever's mission to make p2p financial services borderless, open, and accessible to all through the public blockchain network. Klever is contributing to progress in the direction of a more inclusive, innovative, and user-friendly digital world.

Reinforcing the Open Source Movement

Klever's investment in the open-source movement signifies dedication to transparency, collaboration, and community-driven innovation. Klever believes that by embracing open-source principles, it can accelerate the development and adoption of blockchain technologies, making them more robust, secure, and versatile. This commitment to open source reflects the ethos of empowerment, inclusivity, and continuous learning within the blockchain community.

Control and Strategy in Token Utilization

Importantly, the decision to sell the tokens under this agreement rests entirely with Klever. Klever maintains full control over the timing, pricing, and quantity of tokens sold. This strategic approach ensures that Klever's actions align with market conditions and its long-term vision, underscoring the commitment to responsible and thoughtful expansion. By retaining this control, Klever ensures that the investments are executed in a manner that best serves its community, stakeholders, and the overarching goals of its ecosystem. Through this multi-faceted approach, Klever is not only growing its financial and technological capabilities but is also strengthening its role as a leader in Blockchain and Web3, paving the way for a more inclusive and innovative digital future.

About GEM Digital Limited

GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in The Bahamas, the firm actively sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally. Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 530 transactions in 72 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities and select venture investments.



