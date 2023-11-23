Regulatory News:

In its third year of taking part, Orano has been ranked in 1st place for the HappyIndex®Trainees France 2024 label in the category of companies which host more than 1000 work-study trainees, interns and international business volunteers (French VIE program). This represents very good progress for Orano and the aim now is to forge ahead on its commitments to the integration, training and inclusion of young professionals.

Orano obtained an overall score of 75.1 out of 100, allowing it to move up into first place in its category for the first time. Nearly 650 students welcomed by our teams took part in the survey. The vast majority of the students surveyed said that they felt the work organization struck a good balance with their personal life (89%), that they are in tune with the company's values (86%) and that they were asked to carry out a wide variety of impactful assignments. 92% would recommend the company to those around them.

In practice, from September 2022 to the end of August 2023, every trainee or intern who spent more than 3 months with the company received an anonymous and confidential questionnaire. The survey covered topics relating to professional development, work environment, management, motivation, as well as pride and pleasure in their role.

The independent HappyIndex®Trainees label allows companies to gain an insight in the how their trainees, interns and VIE international business volunteers view their working conditions. It values initiatives taken by companies to motivate their students and guarantee a fulfilling experience for trainees.

For Hélène Derrien, Senior Executive Vice President, People Communications at Orano "this 1st place is a really positive group success, to be shared first and foremost with our tutors. The vast majority of our students are "HappyTrainees", which means they are happy students too! This is a benchmark and an indicator of the credibility of our commitments which are helping to raise our brand's profile and make us more attractive

