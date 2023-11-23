Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2023) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") will report its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 after markets close.

Management will host a webcast the following morning to discuss the Company's results. A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks. Details of the webcast are as follows:

Date and time: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Conference call: Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Toronto Toll: +1-416-915-3239

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

Webcast: A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available at https://www.gowebcasting.com/13100.

Notes: To access the live webcast, please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast.

Replay: An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days at: https://www.gowebcasting.com/13100 and on Andean's website: www.andeanpm.com.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growth-focused precious metals producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project located in the department of Potosí, Bolivia. San Bartolomé has been operating continuously since 2008, producing an average of 5 million ounces of silver equivalent per year. In addition, the Company is seeking accretive growth opportunities in Bolivia and the Americas. Andean is committed to fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations.

