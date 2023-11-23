Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2023) - Miramis Mining Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated July 17, 2023 and July 28, 2023, that it has closed the third tranche (the "Third Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering") through the issuance of up to 10,000,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.05 per Share.

The Third Tranche consisted of 5,345,000 Shares for gross proceeds of $267,250.00. Finder's fees of $12,880.00 and 257,600 finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") were paid. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share (each, a "Finder's Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four months following the Date of Issue.

All securities issued in respect of the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and a day from closing of the Offering in accordance with securities laws.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

Chief Executive Officer

T: 604-715-4751

E: morgan@miramismining.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms of the Offering and the intended use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that such forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release including, without limitation, that the Offering will close and will do so on the proposed terms; that the Company will be able to utilize the net proceeds of the Offering in the manner intended; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; that applicable regulatory approvals will be received; and assumptions regarding political and regulatory stability and stability in financial and capital markets.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others: the risk that the Company may not complete the Offering; the risk that the Offering may not be completed on the anticipated terms; the risk that the Company may not be able to use the proceeds of the Offering as intended; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; recent market volatility and potentially negative capital raising conditions resulting from the continued COVID-19 pandemic and risks relating to the extent and duration of such pandemic and its impact on global markets; the conflict in Eastern Europe; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188575