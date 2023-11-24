



KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Artroniq Berhad ("Artroniq" or the "Group"), a key contender on the ACE Market, with its' game-changing move for the Malaysian electric vehicle industry, is proud to unveils the Group's financial achievements for the first quarter ended 30 September 2023 ("Q1 FY2024"). The Group has demonstrated exceptional growth and strategic resilience, marking a promising start to the year with a substantial increase in revenue.In Q1 FY2024, Artroniq Berhad achieved an extraordinary revenue of RM16.0 million, marking a stellar increase of about 225-fold as compared to Q6 FY2023. This surge in revenue is mainly attributed to the resolution of previous product returns in the ICT products and related services segment, signifying a robust recovery and commitment to quality and customer service.Despite the challenging economic climate, Artroniq Berhad has significantly reduced its loss before tax to a less than RM0.1 million in Q1 FY2024 from RM16.0 million in Q6 FY2023. This improvement is a result of strategic initiatives and effective management decisions, including addressing goodwill impairment in the ICT segment.The management of Artroniq, commented, "We are thrilled with our Q1 performance, which not only showcases our resilience but also our strategic prowess in navigating industry challenges. Artroniq Berhad is actively capitalising on the growth of the semiconductor industry and the emerging electric vehicle market. Our ventures, especially in electric bicycles, are aligned with Malaysia's Madani Economy objectives and contribute to the national goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. We are committed to innovation, sustainability, and delivering value to our stakeholders."They added: "The global semiconductor industry continues to grow despite challenges in securing resources and talent. Malaysia's strategic initiatives, particularly in Penang, are creating a conducive environment for semiconductor advancements. The government's focus, as highlighted by the Malaysian Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), on initiatives like the Electric Motorcycle Usage Incentive Scheme is expected to bolster the EV market, including electric motorcycles (e-bikes)."In conclusion, Artroniq Berhad remains focused on its growth trajectory, leveraging its strengths in the semiconductor and electric vehicle sectors. The Group is committed to navigating the dynamic market conditions with prudence and strategic foresight, ensuring sustained success in 2024 and beyond.As at 23 November 2023, the share price of Artroniq is RM0.845, representing a market capitalisation of RM344.6 million.Source: Artroniq BhdCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.