Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Virtual X (VRL) on November 29, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the VRL/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 13:00 UTC on the slated date.





VRL Listing Banner

Virtual X (VRL) is a decentralized mobile phone network that combines the speed of 5G technology with blockchain's enhanced security and transparency, offering an ultra-fast, reliable mobile experience.





Virtual X

Introducing Virtual X: A Revolutionary 5G Blockchain Mobile Network

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Virtual X (VRL), representing a pioneering initiative in the telecommunications industry, aiming to redefine the mobile network landscape in the UK and the EU. It is distinguished as the first-ever 5G mobile network in these regions to seamlessly integrate blockchain technology. This integration not only enhances security and transparency, it's a radical reimagining aiming to revolutionize mobile phone networks.

At its core, Virtual X leverages the unparalleled speed and connectivity of 5G technology to deliver an ultra-fast, highly reliable mobile experience. Its forward-thinking approach extends to sustainability, focusing on digital SIMs (eSIMs). Virtual X thus emerges as a sustainable and efficient network, inviting users to be part of a movement towards a technologically advanced future.

Virtual X stands out in the mobile network industry by its strategic emphasis on eSIM technology. This approach aims to offer a positive impact on the environment by reducing the need for physical SIM card production and disposal. Additionally, Virtual X's eSIM technology enhances user experience by offering flexibility and convenience, especially beneficial for frequent travelers or multi-device users.

Finally, Virtual X distinguishes itself with the introduction of the VRL Token, adding a new dimension to the user experience. This proprietary digital currency serves multiple purposes facilitating financial transactions. These tokens can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges, potentially providing users with financial flexibility and empowerment. This innovative approach positions Virtual X not only as a provider of mobile services but as a creator of a sustainable and secure digital ecosystem.

About VRL Token

The VRL Token is an innovative component of Virtual X's mobile network ecosystem, serving as a proprietary digital currency. It's designed to enhance user engagement and loyalty by offering rewards in the form of tokens for various activities such as account top-ups. This novel approach transforms regular network usage into a potential investment, as these tokens can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond just facilitating routine transactions, the VRL Token empowers users with additional financial flexibility and positions Virtual X at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology into telecommunications, aiming to foster a sustainable digital environment.

Based on BEP20, VRL has a total supply of 100 billion (i.e. 100,000,000,000). The VRL Token distribution includes 20% for Rewards, 20% for Development, 10% for Liquidity, 3% for Seed funding, 7% for Private Sale, 20% for Marketing, 15% allocated to the Team, and 5% for Advisors. The BEP20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on November 29, 2023. Investors who are interested in VRL can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

