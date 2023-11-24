In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.The price of wafers this week notched upward slightly as a result of the US dollar's weakening relative to the Chinese yuan. FOB China prices of Mono PERC M10 wafer increased by 0.68%, or $0.002 per piece (pc), to $0.295/pc this week, while Mono PERC G12 prices increased by 0.49%, or $0.002/pc, to $0.412/pc. Currency fluctuations aside, the dynamics underlying China's domestic market remained the same, leading to a continuation of the flat trend in the EXW ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...