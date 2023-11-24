Base Resources Limited - Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24
AIM and Media Release
24 November 2023
Base Resources Limited
Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that the results of the resolutions put to Base Resources shareholders at today's meeting are set out in the table below.
All resolutions put to the meeting were decided by poll and were carried, other than items 1 and 5 which were not carried.
Items 1 and 5 both concerned remuneration-related matters, with item 1 seeking adoption of the Company's remuneration report for the 2023 financial year. As 25% or more of the votes cast on item 1 were against the resolution, this constitutes a 'first strike' for the purposes of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
The Board will seek to further engage with shareholders to understand their rationale for voting against these remuneration related items. In the event that their voting decisions were driven by concerns with Base Resources' remuneration policy and practices, the Board will take these matters into account as part of its consideration of the Company's future remuneration policy and practices.
Resolutiondetails
Instructionsgiventovalidlyappointedproxies
(asatproxyclose)
Number ofvotescastonthepoll
(where applicable)
Resolution
Result
Resolution
Resolution
Type
For
Against
Proxy's
Discretion
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain1
Carried/
NotCarried
Item 1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report
Ordinary
195,355,406
24.37%
605,692,843
75.59%
290,555
0.04%
88,514
199,193,020
24.69%
607,597,503
75.31%
853,514
Not Carried
Item 2 Re-election of Mr Michael Stirzaker as a Director
Ordinary
502,122,708
99.67%
1,229,016
0.24%
423,889
0.09%
312,445,703
520,075,292
99.44%
2,929,016
0.56%
312,445,703
Carried
Item 3 Re-election of Mr Malcolm Macpherson as a Director2
Ordinary
Item withdrawn. Director did not seek re-election.
Item 4 Election of Ms Sheila Khama as a Director
Ordinary
814,797,446
99.83%
1,097,457
0.13%
317,489
0.04%
8,924
832,628,630
99.67%
2,797,457
0.33%
23,924
Carried
Item 5 Approval of the Grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim Carstens
Ordinary
196,582,803
37.84%
322,541,872
62.10%
272,389
0.06%
296,824,252
204,970,394
38.66%
325,212,532
61.34%
305,267,085
Not Carried
Note (1): Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Note (2): As at today's date, Mr Macpherson did not own or control any Base Resources securities.
ENDS.
For further information contact:
Australian Media Relations
UK Media Relations
Citadel Magnus
Tavistock Communications
Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir
Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Tel: +61 8 6160 4900
Tel: +44 207 920 3150
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.
PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912
NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000
JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800