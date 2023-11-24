Base Resources Limited - Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24

24 November 2023

Base Resources Limited

Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that the results of the resolutions put to Base Resources shareholders at today's meeting are set out in the table below.

All resolutions put to the meeting were decided by poll and were carried, other than items 1 and 5 which were not carried.

Items 1 and 5 both concerned remuneration-related matters, with item 1 seeking adoption of the Company's remuneration report for the 2023 financial year. As 25% or more of the votes cast on item 1 were against the resolution, this constitutes a 'first strike' for the purposes of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

The Board will seek to further engage with shareholders to understand their rationale for voting against these remuneration related items. In the event that their voting decisions were driven by concerns with Base Resources' remuneration policy and practices, the Board will take these matters into account as part of its consideration of the Company's future remuneration policy and practices.

Resolutiondetails Instructionsgiventovalidlyappointedproxies (asatproxyclose) Number ofvotescastonthepoll (where applicable) Resolution Result Resolution Resolution Type For Against Proxy's Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain1 Carried/ NotCarried Item 1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report Ordinary 195,355,406 24.37% 605,692,843 75.59% 290,555 0.04% 88,514 199,193,020 24.69% 607,597,503 75.31% 853,514 Not Carried Item 2 Re-election of Mr Michael Stirzaker as a Director Ordinary 502,122,708 99.67% 1,229,016 0.24% 423,889 0.09% 312,445,703 520,075,292 99.44% 2,929,016 0.56% 312,445,703 Carried Item 3 Re-election of Mr Malcolm Macpherson as a Director2 Ordinary Item withdrawn. Director did not seek re-election. Item 4 Election of Ms Sheila Khama as a Director Ordinary 814,797,446 99.83% 1,097,457 0.13% 317,489 0.04% 8,924 832,628,630 99.67% 2,797,457 0.33% 23,924 Carried Item 5 Approval of the Grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim Carstens Ordinary 196,582,803 37.84% 322,541,872 62.10% 272,389 0.06% 296,824,252 204,970,394 38.66% 325,212,532 61.34% 305,267,085 Not Carried

Note (1): Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Note (2): As at today's date, Mr Macpherson did not own or control any Base Resources securities.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au .

