Extreme weather is a growing risk to solar farms. Future-proofing through advanced technologies, leveraging data from novel sources, and accepting risk is vital, but rarely achieved today for a number of reasons. Insurers, lenders, developers, contractors and manufacturers recently came together in Melbourne, Australia, to discuss solutions to the intractable problem of weather risk.From pv magazine Australia More than 25% of Australia's energy generation currently falls into the three highest climate-risk categories, according to the recently released Climate Risk Index from insurer Zurich and ...

