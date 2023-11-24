Anzeige
24.11.2023 | 08:46
Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" bond issue listed on the "First North" alternative market

On 22 November 2023, "Nasdaq Vilnius" decided to admit the EUR 8 million,
2-year floating rate bond issue (ISIN LT0000408247) of "Capitalica Baltic Real
Estate Fund I" to trading on "First North," operated by "Nasdaq Vilnius". This
decision was made at the request of the company, and trading is set to commence
from 27 November. 

The first coupon on the bonds issued will be equal to 5.5% plus 6-month EURIBOR
at 4.092%. The total coupon payment amount is EUR 384,000. 



ABOUT "CAPITALICA ASSET MANAGEMENT"

"Capitalica Asset Management" (www.capitalica.lt) is an investment management
company that manages investment funds investing in commercial real estate in
the Baltic States and the East-Central Europe region. Utilizing its expertise
in capital markets, real estate, and investment funds, the company provides
private and institutional investors with stable returns. CAM funds are licensed
and supervised by the Bank of Lithuania, and its bonds are listed on the
"Nasdaq Stock Exchange". "Capitalica Asset Management" is majority-owned (70%)
by SBA Group, one of the largest Lithuanian business groups, and another 30% by
"Fox Holdings", a company owned by A. Baršys (Chairman of the Board of
"Capitalica Asset Management"). 




     Mindaugas Liaudanskas
     CEO of Capitalica Asset Management
     mindaugas.liaudanskas@capitalica.lt
     +370 612 30412
