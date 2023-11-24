Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

The subscription rights of the share issue of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj will be traded as of November 27, 2023. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: BONEHU0223 ISIN code: FI4000562335 Orderbook id: 312054 Market Segment: First North Finland Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: November 27, 2023 - December 13, 2023 Trading starts: November 27, 2023 Last trading day: December 07, 2023 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260