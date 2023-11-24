Anzeige
24.11.2023
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

The subscription rights of the share issue of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes
Oyj will be traded as of November 27, 2023. 

Identifiers of the subscription rights:

Trading code: BONEHU0223
ISIN code: FI4000562335
Orderbook id: 312054
Market Segment: First North Finland
Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table
Subscription period: November 27, 2023 - December 13, 2023
Trading starts: November 27, 2023
Last trading day: December 07, 2023

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
