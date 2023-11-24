India installed 8.5 GW of solar capacity from January to September 2023, down 25% year on year, with a projected total of 11 GW for the 12 months to the end of December.From pv magazine India India installed about 8.5 GW of solar capacity in the first nine months of 2023, which is about 25% less than the PV installations during the same period in 2022, according to a new report by JMK Research. The 8.5 GW of capacity additions included 5.06 GW of utility-scale solar, 3 GW of rooftop solar, and 0.4 GW of off-grid solar. Utility-scale solar installations in the January-September period fell 84% ...

