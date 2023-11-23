Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Heute nochmal starke Einstiegsgelegenheit & letzte Chance vor großer Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D34Y | ISIN: NO0012785098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0AI1
Frankfurt
23.11.23
09:29 Uhr
0,394 Euro
+0,006
+1,55 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC SNDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC SNDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3860,48223.11.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.11.2023 | 19:36
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Ruling of the second arbitration case

Reference is made to the Half-Year Report 2023 and the stock exchange release of 14 March 2023 from Awilco Drilling PLC ("Awilco Drilling") regarding the termination of the newbuilding contract between Awilco Rig 2 Pte. Ltd. ("AR2") and Keppel FELS Limited ("KFELS") for the construction of a semi-submersible drilling rig, hull number B382.

Today, the Company has received the arbitration tribunal ruling which is in AR2's favour in an amount of USD 43.0 million plus interest and legal costs. The tribunal will issue a further award related to interest and costs. We will revert with further information including any notice of appeal received as appropriate.

Aberdeen, 23 November 2023

For further information please contact:
Eric Jacobs, CEO of Awilco Drilling PLC
Phone: +47 9529 2271

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations of Awilco Drilling PLC
Phone: +47 9342 8464
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.