Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Heute nochmal starke Einstiegsgelegenheit & letzte Chance vor großer Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 910292 | ISIN: FR0000038242 | Ticker-Symbol: QTL
Frankfurt
24.11.23
08:02 Uhr
12,640 Euro
+0,040
+0,32 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUMIBIRD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUMIBIRD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,00013,06010:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.11.2023 | 08:06
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lumibird Clarifies Its Intentions Regarding Cilas

Lannion, November 24, 2023 - 8h00

LUMIBIRD CLARIFIES ITS INTENTIONS REGARDING CILAS

The LUMIBIRD Group (FR0000038242 - LBIRD), the European leader for laser technologies, confirms that its discussions with CILAS are focusing on a technological and industrial partnership rather than a capital partnership.

Lumibird confirms that its planned investment in Cilas does not extend beyond a 37% stake in the capital, with no significant influence.

The interest in an alliance remains intact and has even been strengthened this year. In this context, the Group is determined to build an agreement with CILAS, in which Lumibird will make a very active contribution to the development of a sovereign defence industry.

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnostic) markets.
Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 1 050 employees and over €191 million of consolidated revenues in 2022 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.
LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 - LBIRDwww.lumibird.com
Since 2022, LUMIBIRD is part of Euronext Tech Leaders

Contacts

LUMIBIRD
Marc Le Flohic
Chairman and CEO
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com		LUMIBIRD
Sonia Rutnam
Chief Financial and Transformation Officer
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com		Calyptus
Mathieu Calleux
Investors Relations
Tel. +33(0) 1 53 65 37 91
lumibird@calyptus.net

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.