READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc., has announced its unaudited consolidated results for the third quarter of 2023.

CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

Figures in US Dollars

September 30, 2023

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income (loss) 71,836,000

Less Net income (loss) from disposition

Less Net income (loss) attributed to noncontrolling interest

Net income (loss) 71,836,000

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization 3,078,000

Allowance for (benefit from) doubtful accounts receivable (179,000 )

Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash:

(Increase) decrease in accounts and notes receivable (12,801,000 )

(Increase) decrease in inventories 7,966,000

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets 3,777,000

Increase (decrease) in other long term obligations (1,493,000 )

Increase (decrease) in accnts payable, accrued exps & amounts due to affiliates (10,405,000 )

Change in operating lease liabilities (78,000 )

Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable 5,471,000

Total adjustments (4,664,000 )

net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 67,172,000

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,015,000 )

Change in restricted cash balance

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (6,015,000 )

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Principal payments on long-term debt (967,000 )

Payment of debt issuance costs 25,000

Cash payment of dividends (15,000,000 )

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (15,942,000 )

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 45,215,000

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 93,837,000