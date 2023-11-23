READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc., has announced its unaudited consolidated results for the third quarter of 2023.
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|As of September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022
|Figures in US Dollars
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|9/30/2023
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
93,837,000
$
88,300,000
$
191,906,000
|Accounts Receivable - Net
80,397,000
94,261,000
93,079,000
|Accounts Receivable - Affiliates
2,089,000
1,623,000
1,256,000
|Accounts Receivable - Refundable Income Tax
6,438,000
1,485,000
6,438,000
|Other Receivables
58,000
60,000
64,000
|Inventories - net
100,851,000
84,783,000
82,612,000
|Other current assets
6,330,000
15,379,000
13,938,000
|Total current assets
290,000,000
285,891,000
389,293,000
|Restricted Cash
|Note Receivable - Affiliate
0
8,990,000
0
|Property, Plant, and Equipment - Net
47,098,000
47,081,000
49,600,000
|ROU Asset
3,847,000
3,358,000
3,682,000
|Deferred Financing Fees - Net
222,000
235,000
182,000
|Other Long-Term Assets
10,808,000
376,000
331,000
|Total
$
351,975,000
$
345,931,000
$
443,088,000
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
2,367,000
2,372,000
2,370,000
|Lease Liability - S. T.
1,233,000
1,139,000
1,055,000
|Trade Accounts Payable
31,412,000
25,153,000
29,244,000
|Affiliates Payable
65,000
(3,787,000
)
(2,836,000
)
|Accrued expenses and taxes other than income tax
14,761,000
16,545,000
15,806,000
|Income taxes payable
0
8,078,000
5,941,000
|Total current liabilities
49,838,000
49,500,000
51,580,000
|Long-Term Debt
4,706,000
5,298,000
2,929,000
|Long-Term Obligations - Other
713,000
(639,000
)
(645,000
)
|Deferred Revenue - L. T.
428,000
|Lease Liability - L. T.
2,666,000
2,263,000
2,681,000
|Deferred Income Taxes
2,980,000
2,967,000
2,980,000
|Total liabilities
61,331,000
59,389,000
59,525,000
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common stock, no par - authorized, 1,500 shares; issued and outstanding, 1,000 shares
1,000
1,000
1,000
|Additional paid-in capital
24,205,000
84,205,000
24,205,000
|Investment in Parent
(60,000,000
)
|Excess of liabilities assumed over book value of assets transferred
(17,514,000
)
(17,514,000
)
(17,514,000
)
|Retained earnings
276,441,000
269,987,000
366,581,000
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(893,000
)
(579,000
)
(893,000
)
|Noncontrolling owner's interest
8,404,000
10,442,000
11,183,000
|Total shareholders' equity
290,644,000
286,542,000
383,563,000
|TOTAL
$
351,975,000
$
345,931,000
$
443,088,000
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|As of September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022
|Figures in US Dollars
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|9/30/2023
|Revenues:
|Net Sales
$
825,660,000
$
652,343,000
$
576,778,000
|Cost of Sales
589,209,000
465,075,000
403,038,000
|Gross Income
236,451,000
187,268,000
173,740,000
|Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
43,915,000
33,587,000
32,657,000
|Operating Income
192,536,000
153,681,000
141,083,000
|Other Expense:
|Interest - net
46,000
(285,000
)
3,136,000
|Other - net
(162,000
)
33,000
(270,000
)
|Total Other Expense
(116,000
)
(252,000
)
2,866,000
|Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes
192,420,000
153,429,000
143,949,000
|Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes
46,474,000
38,402,000
36,029,000
|Net Income Gain (Loss) from Continuing Operations
145,947,000
115,027,000
107,920,000
|COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME-Pension unrecognized gain adjustment-net of tax expense of $408,000 and $0 for 2021 and 2020, respectively
(324,000
)
0
0
|Net Income (Loss)
145,623,000
115,027,000
107,920,000
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
4,354,000
3,439,000
3,227,000
|Net Income Attributable to Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc.
141,269,000
111,588,000
104,693,000
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC
|STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
|Figures in US Dollars
|September 30, 2023
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
71,836,000
|Less Net income (loss) from disposition
|Less Net income (loss) attributed to noncontrolling interest
|Net income (loss)
71,836,000
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
3,078,000
|Allowance for (benefit from) doubtful accounts receivable
(179,000
)
|Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash:
|(Increase) decrease in accounts and notes receivable
(12,801,000
)
|(Increase) decrease in inventories
7,966,000
|(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets
3,777,000
|Increase (decrease) in other long term obligations
(1,493,000
)
|Increase (decrease) in accnts payable, accrued exps & amounts due to affiliates
(10,405,000
)
|Change in operating lease liabilities
(78,000
)
|Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable
5,471,000
|Total adjustments
(4,664,000
)
|net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
67,172,000
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(6,015,000
)
|Change in restricted cash balance
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(6,015,000
)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Principal payments on long-term debt
(967,000
)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
25,000
|Cash payment of dividends
(15,000,000
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(15,942,000
)
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
45,215,000
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
93,837,000
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
139,052,000
