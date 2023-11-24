The Antecursor II robot autonomously inspects upper and lower solar panel structures for thermal anomalies, with more than 30 hours of autonomy.From pv magazine Spain Arbórea Intellbird - based in Salamanca, Spain - has developed Antecursor II, the world's first autonomous civil robot for inspecting large-scale solar power plants. Operating globally with the coverage of the Starlink network, the robot relies solely on renewable energy. The 285 kg device, constructed from aerospace alloys, is already operational in Spanish solar plants. The Antecursor II robot boasts an autonomy of more than 30 ...

