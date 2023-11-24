Liquid Wind awarded the prestigious Swedish E-Prize 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 23rd of November, Liquid Wind won the E-Prize 2023 award in the category Renewable Energy. The E-Prize is Sweden's most prestigious award for climate innovation, and it has been arranged for 15 consecutive years. It is one of Sweden's largest and most prestigious awards for companies operating at the intersection of energy and climate transition.

The award was received by Claes Fredriksson, CEO and Founder of Liquid Wind during the E-Prize event ceremony in Stockholm, arranged by energy giant E.ON, leading sustainability magazine Aktuell Hållbarhet and Sweden's largest business daily, Dagens industri.

Claes Fredriksson comments:

"We are very proud and honored to receive Sweden's most prestigious award for climate innovation. This is a true recognition for our team, our partners, our supporters and our vision towards creating a world without dependency on fossil fuels."

The jury's motivation:

"Through successful partnerships and great business acumen, Liquid Wind has created the conditions for large-scale production of sustainable electrofuel produced from Swedish forest raw materials and renewable electricity contributing to making the world's most important transport sector, shipping, fossil-free."

