The European Union has launched its first green hydrogen auction with a maximum price of €4.50 ($4.91)/kg. The approved projects will receive subsidies for a decade, alongside revenue from hydrogen sales, and must start production within the next five years.The European Commission has launched the first hydrogen auction supported by the European Hydrogen Bank. Renewable hydrogen producers can apply for support in the form of a fixed premium per kilogram of hydrogen produced. This should close the gap between the production price and the price that consumers are currently willing to pay in a market ...

