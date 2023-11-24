First North Denmark: ViroGates A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in ViroGates A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 28 November 2023. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061030574 (VIRO) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0062614509 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: ViroGates, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 1:1 Shareholders in ViroGates A/S will be allotted 1 (one) subscription right per share held in the company on the record date. 1 (one) subscription right is needed to subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 28 November 2023 - 11 December 2023 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 312053 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VIRO T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment First North Denmark / 100 / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ViroGates A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 1,624,283 new shares of DKK 1 and up to 3,350,507 new shares of DKK 1. Subscription price is DKK 4.50 per share of DKK 1. Subscription period: 30 November 2023 - 13 December 2023, both days inclusive. For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB