Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Heute nochmal starke Einstiegsgelegenheit & letzte Chance vor großer Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
24.11.2023 | 11:46
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: ViroGates A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in ViroGates A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark as per 28 November 2023. As of the same date,
ISIN DK0061030574 (VIRO) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. 



ISIN:      DK0062614509                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:      ViroGates, T-ret                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ratio:      1:1                              
         Shareholders in ViroGates A/S will be allotted 1 (one)     
         subscription right per share held in the company on the record
         date. 1 (one) subscription right is needed to subscribe for  
         one (1) new share at the subscription price          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in     28 November 2023 - 11 December 2023              
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days                                      
 included):                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  312053                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   VIRO T                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment  First North Denmark / 100                   
 / no                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no  MiFID II tick size table                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code     DSME                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



ViroGates A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 1,624,283 new shares of DKK 1 and
up to 3,350,507 new shares of DKK 1. Subscription price is DKK 4.50 per share
of DKK 1. Subscription period: 30 November 2023 - 13 December 2023, both days
inclusive. 





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Västra Hamnen Corporate
Finance AB
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.