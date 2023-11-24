France's biggest basketball club sits on Spanish seats with Daplast

LYON, France, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASVEL, France's leading basketball club, owned by NBA star Tony Parker, has unveiled its new stadium, a complex that includes the latest innovations including state-of-the-art seats, designed, produced and installed by the Spanish company Daplast.

The 12,000 seats of the brand new LDLC Arena in Lyon have come from the company's Cordoba factory in Southern Spain, allowing ASVEL to appreciate both comfort and flexibility.

Tony Parker's club joins a list of more than 3,000 venues on five continents that have opted for Daplast, who are proud to have their seats at famous stadiums such FC Barcelona's Camp Nou, Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu and the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Specializing in soccer stadiums, Daplast have made a qualitative leap for LDLC Arena, a leading international stadium which will be ASVEL's home for the Euroleague, but also host world-class concerts.

"We have equipped pavilions before, but this is the largest and the one with the greatest scope. On the one hand, it has forced us to adapt our technology, but it will also serve as a letter of introduction for us to continue in this niche market," said Juliette Ferté, head of international for the Spanish group.

The padded seats are at the level of a venue that had its premiere on Thursday in a Euroleague game against Bayern Munich, but they will allow the LDLC Arena to be adapted for many other uses.

For this, the group has developed easily removable seats that make the stadium more versatile, as they can be stored on trolleys with wheels.

"It's something the market demanded and we had to respond to those needs," explains Ferté.

Thanks to their flexible design, the retractable stands, equipped with telescopic technology, make it possible to enlarge the stands or leave more free space to accommodate concerts.

Up to 15,000 spectators will be able to enjoy the music of Sting, Colagéro, Slimane and Eric Clapton, who will be some of the first to perform at the new venue in the coming months.

The opening of the LDLC Arena in Lyon culminates four years of work and cooperation in one of the most modern auditoriums in Europe and one of the largest in France, which is a leap in quality for the Spanish group.

