NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Removal of Calendar tab in CMS Web

As of 29th of November 2023, Calendar tab, currently available in CMS Web under Reference Data menu item which displays information regarding non-processing/settlement days in a calendar view, will be removed from future use. Nasdaq Clearing members should use standard Central Bank, CSD and ICSD business day calendars made available by these institutions to follow settlement and non-processing days for daily cash, security settlement and collateral operations. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Clearing, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com.