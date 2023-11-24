Anzeige
24.11.2023 | 12:10
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Removal of Calendar tab in CMS Web

As of 29th of November 2023, Calendar tab, currently available in CMS Web under
Reference Data menu item which displays information regarding
non-processing/settlement days in a calendar view, will be removed from future
use. Nasdaq Clearing members should use standard Central Bank, CSD and ICSD
business day calendars made available by these institutions to follow
settlement and non-processing days for daily cash, security settlement and
collateral operations. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Clearing, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com.
