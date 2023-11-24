Anzeige
Freitag, 24.11.2023
Heute nochmal starke Einstiegsgelegenheit & letzte Chance vor großer Meldung?
WKN: A2QN5T | ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 | Ticker-Symbol:
24.11.2023 | 12:31
Grit Real Estate Income Group: Notice of AGM

DJ Notice of AGM 

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) 
Notice of AGM 
24-Nov-2023 / 11:00 GMT/BST 
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
(Registered in Guernsey) 
(Registration number: 68739) 
LSE share code: GR1T 
 
SEM share code (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000(MUR) 
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 
LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given to shareholders of Grit that the annual general meeting ("AGM") will be held at 13h00 Mauritian time (09h00 United Kingdom time) on Monday, 18 December 2023 at Unity Building, The Precinct, M2 Junction, Grand Baie, Mauritius.

The date on which shareholders must be recorded in the share register to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM is Thursday, 14 December 2023, with the last day to trade being Monday, 11 December 2023.

The Notice of AGM 2023 and the Form of Proxy were mailed to shareholders or otherwise made available on Friday, 24 November 2023 and the Notice of AGM 2023 is also available to view and download on the Company's website at: https:// grit.group/investor-relations/financial-results/.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the documents have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection from the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/# /nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

By Order of the Board

24 November 2023

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: 

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited 
Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer             +230 269 7090 
Darren Veenhuis, Investor Relations               +44 779 512 3402 
 
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser 
 
 
William Marle/Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)          +44 20 7220 5000 
Pauline Tribe (Sales)                      +44 20 3772 4697 
 
Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor 
Shamin A. Sookia                         +230 402 0894 
Kesaven Moothoosamy                       +230 402 0898 
 
Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker 
Elodie Lan Hun Kuen                       +230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African woman led real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.

The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR)).

Further information on the Company is available at http://grit.group.

Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer)*, Leon van de Moortele (Chief Financial Officer)*, David Love+, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+, Cross Kgosidiile and Lynette Finlay+.

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Registered address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited

UK Transfer secretary: Link Market Services Limited

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

Mauritian sponsoring broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rules 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:     GG00BMDHST63 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     GR1T 
LEI Code:   21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
Sequence No.: 287238 
EQS News ID:  1781561 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1781561&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2023 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

