Grit Real Estate Income Group: Notice of AGM

DJ Notice of AGM

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) Notice of AGM 24-Nov-2023 / 11:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share code (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000(MUR) ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 ("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given to shareholders of Grit that the annual general meeting ("AGM") will be held at 13h00 Mauritian time (09h00 United Kingdom time) on Monday, 18 December 2023 at Unity Building, The Precinct, M2 Junction, Grand Baie, Mauritius.

The date on which shareholders must be recorded in the share register to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM is Thursday, 14 December 2023, with the last day to trade being Monday, 11 December 2023.

The Notice of AGM 2023 and the Form of Proxy were mailed to shareholders or otherwise made available on Friday, 24 November 2023 and the Notice of AGM 2023 is also available to view and download on the Company's website at: https:// grit.group/investor-relations/financial-results/.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the documents have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection from the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/# /nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

By Order of the Board

24 November 2023

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer +230 269 7090 Darren Veenhuis, Investor Relations +44 779 512 3402 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser William Marle/Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance) +44 20 7220 5000 Pauline Tribe (Sales) +44 20 3772 4697 Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor Shamin A. Sookia +230 402 0894 Kesaven Moothoosamy +230 402 0898 Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker Elodie Lan Hun Kuen +230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African woman led real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.

The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR)).

Further information on the Company is available at http://grit.group.

Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer)*, Leon van de Moortele (Chief Financial Officer)*, David Love+, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+, Cross Kgosidiile and Lynette Finlay+.

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Registered address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited

UK Transfer secretary: Link Market Services Limited

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

Mauritian sponsoring broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rules 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

