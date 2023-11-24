Space Debris Removal Market worth $0.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Space Debris Removal market is valued at USD 0.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 0.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 41.7% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The space debris removal market is a subset of the satellite and technology industry that focuses on the development and deployment of space debris removal solutions and services. Space debris removal refers to the strategic process of eliminating defunct satellites, spent rocket stages, and fragments from space orbit. This burgeoning industry aims to mitigate orbital congestion, safeguard operational satellites, and ensure sustainable space exploration. By deploying innovative technologies and retrieval strategies, companies engage in the retrieval, capture, and disposal of space debris, fostering a cleaner orbital environment for continued commercial satellite launches and enhancing the long-term viability of space activities.

Space Debris Removal Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 0.1 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 0.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 41.7% Market Size Available for 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technique, Orbit, Debris Size, End User, Operation and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of debris data management a challenge for space industry Key Market Opportunities Opportunity for robotic Service Providers in the space debris removal market Key Market Drivers Growing government initiatives

The space debris removal market encompasses a range of debris size, orbit, technique, operation, and end user that leverage these benefits.

Based on the technique, the direct debris removal segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the technique, the direct debris removal segment is estimated to lead the space debris removal market from 2023 to 2028. Direct debris removal involves the capture and active removal of orbital debris from space. The rise of direct debris removal techniques is due to the urgent need for clearing space clutter. The growing number of satellites and spacecraft in orbit increases the likelihood of collisions with debris, highlighting the need for effective removal strategies. Additionally, technological advancements in robotic arms, nets, and other capture mechanisms, as well as improvements in propulsion and rendezvous techniques, are making direct debris removal increasingly feasible.

Based on the orbit, LEO segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The LEO segment in space debris removal market is projected to grow at highest CAGR. LEO orbit satellites provide stable, continuous coverage, making them vital for services such as broadband internet, telecommunication, and broadcasting. The demand for real-time data and global connectivity further underscores their significance. The growing debris density in this belt has triggered the need to clear the space junk in order to maintain the safety of operational satellites. Technological advancements and cost-effective deployment methods are also contributing to removing debris from this orbit.

Based on the operation, the multiple technique segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The multiple technique segment in the space debris removal industry is primarily driven by the need to have combination of multiple techniques in order to remove debris of different sizes. Combining different techniques can lead to synergistic effects, enhancing the overall effectiveness and efficiency of debris removal missions. A single technique may not be effective for all types of debris, making a multiple-technique approach necessary to address the entire debris population. These factors collectively propel the growth of the multiple technique segment, addressing evolving business and mission requirements.

Based on the end user, commercial segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The commercial end user segment in space debris removal is primarily driven by the critical need to protect satellite assets. Satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and Earth observation firms heavily rely on space infrastructure for their operations. With the rise in satellite constellations and increasing dependency on space-based services, safeguarding these assets against potential collisions with space debris is paramount. Mitigating the risk of damage or loss of satellites ensures uninterrupted services and protects substantial investments. Hence, commercial entities are actively seeking efficient space debris removal solutions to secure their space assets and maintain operational continuity.

Based on regions, the North America market is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is home to some of the biggest players in the space debris removal market, including Northrop Grumman, and Kall Morris Incorporated. These companies have a wealth of experience and expertise in space technology, and they are investing heavily in the development of space debris removal systems. The North American government is a major supporter of the space industry. The government has invested millions of dollars in research and development of this technology, and it is also providing funding for the deployment of orbital debris removal solutions.

Key Players

The space debris removal companies is dominated by a few globally established players such as Astroscale (Japan), ClearSpace (Switzerland), Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (UK), Northrop Grumman (US), and Kall Morris Incorporated (US).

